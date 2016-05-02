© 2020 WFAE
Keeping The Navajo Language Relevant

Published May 2, 2016 at 1:45 PM EDT
Native American members of the Navajo Code Talkers listen as US President Barack Obama speaks during the White House Tribal Nations Conference at the Department of the Interior in Washington, DC, December 16, 2010. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)
As the largest tribe in the country, more Navajos speak their mother tongue than any other indigenous language in the U.S. But the Navajo language is still considered endangered. Each year, fewer Navajo children speak it. Laurel Morales from Here & Now contributor KJZZ reports that there’s a new effort to not only preserve the language, but to revive it.

Listen to more of KJZZ’s coverage of the Navajo language here.

