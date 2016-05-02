Keeping The Navajo Language Relevant

As the largest tribe in the country, more Navajos speak their mother tongue than any other indigenous language in the U.S. But the Navajo language is still considered endangered. Each year, fewer Navajo children speak it. Laurel Morales from Here & Now contributor KJZZ reports that there’s a new effort to not only preserve the language, but to revive it.

Listen to more of KJZZ’s coverage of the Navajo language here.

Reporter

Laurel Morales, KJZZ’s Fronteras: The Changing America desk senior field correspondent. She tweets @laurelgwyn.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.