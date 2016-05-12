A New Hampshire Park's Search For A New Wolfman

At Clark’s Trading Post in Lincoln, New Hampshire you can see a live bear show, watch Chinese Acrobats, mine for gems, visit five tiny museums, ride a Segway and, if you want, you can be chased – on a train – by the Wolfman. Clark’s version of the Wolfman anyway. But what happens when your Wolfman wants to retire? You hold tryouts, of course.

As Sean Hurley from Here & Now contributor New Hampshire Public Radio reports, after a howl filled audition at a local playhouse, Clark’s Trading Post has found their new Wolfman.

Sean Hurley, reporter with New Hampshire Public Radio. He tweets @Sherwinsleeves.

