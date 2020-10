Top Stories: New Taliban Leader Named; Clashes At Trump Rally

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Taliban Name New Leader, Confirm Death Of Mullah Mansour.

-- Protesters, Police Clash At Donald Trump Rally In New Mexico.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump, Clinton Win Washington State Primaries. ( Seattle Times)

Two People Injured Tuesday In Kansas Tornadoes. ( NBC)

Greece Wins New Promises Of Debt Relief. ( New York Times)

Puerto Rico Financial Bill Draws Support, Opposition. ( The Hill)

San Francisco Reaches Rules On Sanctuary For Immigrants. ( SF Gate)

Federal Court Rules Ohio Limits On Voting Days Unconstitutional. ( Columbus Dispatch)

France Turns To Oil Reserves As Strikes Idle Oil Refineries. ( AP)

VIDEO: Dubai Erects 3-D Printed Office Building. ( Washington Post)

