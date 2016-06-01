© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dallas Construction Signs Display Unusual Messages

Published June 1, 2016 at 6:18 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with some real traffic news. What you see on traffic advisory signs around Dallas may or may not be true. The portable electric signs were being used on Interstate-30, and hackers apparently took over those signs yesterday, which is why commuters saw messages declaring, quote, "work is canceled, go back home" and "party hardy." The signs also offered political views - quote, "Bernie for president" and also "Donald Trump is a shape-shifting lizard."

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition