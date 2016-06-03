© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Economists Caught Off Guard By A Weak Jobs Report

Published June 3, 2016 at 1:33 PM EDT
An office building in Chicago. (Flickr/Creative Commons, @vonderauvisuals).
An office building in Chicago. (Flickr/Creative Commons, @vonderauvisuals).

The Labor Department reported today that the U.S. economy added only 38,000 jobs in May, far lower than most economists predicted.

While unemployment dropped to 4.7 percent, its lowest rate since November 2007, that’s largely due to more people giving up the search for work. Wall Street opened lower at news of the smallest monthly addition of jobs in almost six years.

Mike Regan, Bloomberg Gadfly columnist, joins Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti for a closer look at the lackluster jobs numbers and what they mean for the U.S. economy.

Guest

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.