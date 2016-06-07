© 2020 WFAE
Nike Turns To The Courts To Pursue Endorsement Deals

Published June 7, 2016 at 1:33 PM EDT
The USA's Boris Berian competes in the 800 meters at the IAAF World Indoor athletic championships in Portland, Oregon on March 19, 2016. (Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images)
Nike has long been aggressive in trying to get athletes to sign on to sponsorship deals, but the apparel company is going a step further and turning to the courts.

Nike has sued Boris Berian, the world indoor 800-meter champion, alleging he violated a short-term endorsement contract that expired last December. At issue is his January agreement to accept a New Balance sponsorship.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Jason Bellini of the Wall Street Journal about the case and the ramifications for athletes.

