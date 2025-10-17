Buenas Finanzas Carolinas hosts financial literacy event for Latino families

A Charlotte nonprofit is using Hispanic Heritage Month to teach families how to create a budget together.

Buenas Finanzas Carolinas is hosting its Hispanic Heritage Month celebration Saturday at Pascuales Farm in northeast Charlotte.

The event will include workshops on building credit and family budgeting. Activities for children will include a farm tour and a planting station.

According to UnidosUS, one in five Latinos have no credit history, and only 56% have a credit card, compared with 84% nationally.

Buenas Finanzas Carolinas provides Latinos with financial education, counseling, access to banking services and zero-interest loans.

Yuly Rodriguez of Buenas Finanzas Carolinas says the organization wants to help Latinos become educated on making smart financial decisions.

“There’s a lot of other organizations that do amazing work in elevating our culture, our music, our food,” Rodriguez said. “What we wanted to do is bring forward information about how to include all members of our family when it comes to financial planning.”

The event begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.