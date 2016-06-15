© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Remembering Orlando Victim 'Top Hat Eddie'

Published June 15, 2016 at 1:55 PM EDT
Facebook via REUTERS
Facebook via REUTERS

Eddie Sotomayor was 34 when he died at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando on Sunday. Travel company owner Al Ferguson remembers his employee as a trailblazer in the gay travel industry, organizing the first gay cruise to Cuba this year.

Sotomayor became known in LGBT circles nationally as #tophateddie because he always wore a top hat at travel company events.

Hear more of our Orlando shooting coverage

Guest

Al Ferguson, owner of Legendary Journeys.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.