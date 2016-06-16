2,000-Year-Old Butter Discovered In Ireland

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Twenty-two pounds of butter has been discovered in Ireland. Not any old butter, this butter is 2,000 years old. It was preserved in a bog, of course. Where else could something survive two millennia? Curators of the bog butter told The Irish Times that theoretically the stuff is edible. Now all they need to do is uncover some ancient jam, add some fresh bread, I insist, and, mhmm, nice breakfast. It's MORNING EDITION.