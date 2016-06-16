© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

2,000-Year-Old Butter Discovered In Ireland

Published June 16, 2016 at 6:57 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Twenty-two pounds of butter has been discovered in Ireland. Not any old butter, this butter is 2,000 years old. It was preserved in a bog, of course. Where else could something survive two millennia? Curators of the bog butter told The Irish Times that theoretically the stuff is edible. Now all they need to do is uncover some ancient jam, add some fresh bread, I insist, and, mhmm, nice breakfast. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition