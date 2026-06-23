Attorney General Alan Wilson wins Republican runoff for SC governor

Alan Wilson, South Carolina's Attorney General, won the Republican runoff for South Carolina governor on Tuesday.

He defeated Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette. As of Tuesday night, Wilson had racked up almost twice as many votes as Evette, 66% to 34%. The Associated Press called the race less than half an hour after polls closed.

The runoff was a stunning reversal for Evette, who finished first two weeks ago, with just under 30% of the vote. Wilson came in second, but since then he racked up endorsements from his defeated opponents — and, crucially, President Trump.

Trump had initially endorsed Evette. But after the race went to a runoff because nobody cleared 50%, Trump switched last week and endorsed both Evette and Wilson. He said both were great candidates and that he supported both, effectively negating Evette's biggest advantage in deep-red South Carolina.

Wilson will face Democratic candidate Jermaine Johnson, a state representative, in the general election, a race in which Wilson is the overwhelming favorite.