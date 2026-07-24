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ICE plans major new immigrant detention center in eastern North Carolina

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published July 24, 2026 at 12:27 PM EDT
Rivers Correctional Facility is located in Winton, NC.
Aaron Sanchez-Guerra
/
WUNC
Rivers Correctional Facility is located in Winton, NC.

A major new immigrant detention center could open in eastern North Carolina by the end of 2026.

The New York Times reports U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans to convert the former Rivers Correctional Institution into a detention center with 1,400 beds by the end of the year. The facility is located in Winton, near the Virginia border.

If it opens, the facility would become North Carolina’s first dedicated ICE detention center and one of the largest on the East Coast.

The prison is owned by GEO Group, one of the largest private prison companies in the country, which contracts with ICE to run detention facilities.

ICE did not respond to WFAE's request for comment.

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Race & Equity ImmigrationImmigration and Customs Enforcement
Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who has earned Regional Edward R. Murrow and RTDNAC awards for his coverage of heightened immigration enforcement.
See stories by Julian Berger