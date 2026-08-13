NASCAR triple-header coming to North Wilkesboro Speedway

The North Wilkesboro Speedway is gearing up for what could be its biggest race week ever.

The speedway has announced its first-ever NASCAR triple-header race weekend coming in May. Officials are predicting it will be the most historic series in the track’s 80-year history.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will run on Friday, May 21. The O’Reilly Auto Parts series returns the next night for the first time since 1985. And the Sunday grand finale will be the NASCAR All-Star Race, featuring a $1 million winner's purse.

The All-Star event was held in North Wilkesboro from 2023 through 2025 before a one-year stop at Dover Motor Speedway. This year’s race will be televised on Fox Sports in prime time.

NASCAR CEO Ben Kennedy says the triple-header weekend is a testament to the “extraordinary” revival of the North Wilkesboro Speedway.