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Ardrey Kell principal to retire, giving school its third leader in 3 years

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published August 13, 2026 at 12:54 PM EDT
Susan Wills became Ardrey Kell High School'sprincipal, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced on Wednesday, June, 18, 2025.
Ardry Kell High School

Susan Wills became Ardrey Kell High School'sprincipal, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced on Wednesday, June, 18, 2025.

Ardrey Kell High School Principal Susan Wills is retiring from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools effective Nov. 1.

In a letter to families, Wills said she is retiring from CMS and moving to England to be with her husband. The couple has been in a long-distance relationship for the past three years.

Wills said she plans to work with CMS to ensure a smooth leadership transition before her retirement takes effect.

“While my time at Ardrey Kell High School has been brief, it has been incredibly meaningful,” she said. “From the moment I arrived, I was welcomed by a school community that cares deeply about its students, and is committed to excellence.”

Wills' departure means Ardrey Kell will have its third principal in as many years.

Wills stepped into the role after former principal Jamie Brooks was suspended and later retired in 2024, a series of events that prompted questions from families.

The school also drew attention earlier this year when CMS settled a lawsuit filed by an Ardrey Kell student who said she was wrongly disciplined for painting a message supporting Charlie Kirk on the school's spirit rock.

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James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
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