Ardrey Kell principal to retire, giving school its third leader in 3 years

Ardrey Kell High School Principal Susan Wills is retiring from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools effective Nov. 1.

In a letter to families, Wills said she is retiring from CMS and moving to England to be with her husband. The couple has been in a long-distance relationship for the past three years.

Wills said she plans to work with CMS to ensure a smooth leadership transition before her retirement takes effect.

“While my time at Ardrey Kell High School has been brief, it has been incredibly meaningful,” she said. “From the moment I arrived, I was welcomed by a school community that cares deeply about its students, and is committed to excellence.”

Wills' departure means Ardrey Kell will have its third principal in as many years.

Wills stepped into the role after former principal Jamie Brooks was suspended and later retired in 2024, a series of events that prompted questions from families.