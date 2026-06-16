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NEWS BRIEFS

CMS to pay $95,000 in student free speech settlement

WFAE
Published June 16, 2026 at 7:19 AM EDT

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has agreed to pay $95,000 to the family of an Ardrey Kell High School student who painted a tribute to slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk on her school’s spirit rock last year, according to representatives for the family.

The student’s family sued after school officials initially described the message as vandalism and had it painted over.

As part of the settlement announced Monday, CMS is acknowledging that the message the student painted — “Live Like Kirk” — did not violate school rules.

The school board recently approved a new student free speech policy intended to provide clearer guidance on student expression.

In a statement, the school board said it “regrets” the student’s experience.
Education