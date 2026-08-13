North Carolina ABC board delays liquor drink pricing proposal
The board that oversees alcohol sales in North Carolina has delayed plans to establish a minimum price for mixed drinks containing liquor.
The Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission voted Wednesday to table the proposal after facing pushback from restaurants and bars.
Supporters of the measure say a minimum price could help reduce binge drinking.
Opponents argue the proposal would hurt North Carolina's hospitality industry.
The commission did not take further action on the proposal during Wednesday's meeting.