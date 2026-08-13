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NEWS BRIEFS

North Carolina ABC board delays liquor drink pricing proposal

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published August 13, 2026 at 8:44 AM EDT

The board that oversees alcohol sales in North Carolina has delayed plans to establish a minimum price for mixed drinks containing liquor.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission voted Wednesday to table the proposal after facing pushback from restaurants and bars.

Supporters of the measure say a minimum price could help reduce binge drinking.

Opponents argue the proposal would hurt North Carolina's hospitality industry.

The commission did not take further action on the proposal during Wednesday's meeting.
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WFAE staff and wire reports
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