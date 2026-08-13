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NEWS BRIEFS

Red Line moves forward with just 10 stations; Craighead stop remains under study

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published August 13, 2026 at 8:43 AM EDT

The Metropolitan Public Transportation Authority Board voted Wednesday night to move forward with 10 stations on the proposed Red Line commuter rail project to Lake Norman.

Some neighborhood leaders had advocated for an additional station at Craighead Road, just south of Interstate 85.

However, the Charlotte Area Transit System recommended against adding the station, saying there are not enough nearby residents to support it.

Transit officials said a station that does not generate enough new riders could hurt the project's chances of securing federal funding.

The Metropolitan Public Transportation Authority directed CATS to conduct a future study of a potential Craighead station.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports