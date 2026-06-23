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NC 'Owl-Cam' draws worldwide attention

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Neal Charnoff
Published June 23, 2026 at 4:59 PM EDT
An owlet smiles for the camera
Courtesy NCWRC
An owlet smiles for the camera.

Cute animals are always a hit on the internet. Now, some baby barn owls in Western North Carolina have become a big hoot, as over 62,000 people witnessed their hatching in real-time.

Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission says interest in their owl-cam has grown, exceeding expectations for the department’s first live wildlife camera broadcast.

According to spokesperson Sydney Brown, initial viewership peaked when the owlets began hatching this spring. But she says there is still plenty of excitement ahead, as the feathered quartet learns to fly and engages in a variety of avian antics before venturing out on their own.

And officials say the project has garnered interest from people who want to learn more about protections for barn owls, a species that’s high on the state’s priority list for conservation. Viewers can follow the owlet’s adventures on the NC Wildlife website.
Energy & Environment
Neal Charnoff
Neal Charnoff joined 88.5 WFDD as Morning Edition host in 2014. Raised in the Catskill region of upstate New York, he graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in 1983. Armed with a liberal arts degree, Neal was fully equipped to be a waiter. So he prolonged his arrested development bouncing around New York and L.A. until discovering that people enjoyed listening to his voice on the radio. After a few years doing overnight shifts at a local rock station, Neal spent most of his career at Vermont Public Radio. He began as host of a nightly jazz program, where he was proud to interview many of his idols, including Dave Brubeck and Sonny Rollins. Neal graduated to the news department, where he was the local host for NPR's All Things Considered for 14 years. In addition to news interviews and features, he originated and produced the Weekly Conversation On The Arts, as well as VPR Backstage, which profiled theater productions around the state. He contributed several stories to NPR, including coverage of a devastating ice storm. Neal now sees the value of that liberal arts degree, and approaches life with the knowledge that all subjects and all art forms are connected to each other. Neal and his wife Judy are enjoying exploring North Carolina and points south. They would both be happy to never experience a Vermont winter again.
See stories by Neal Charnoff