Slippers Protect British Man From Lightning Strike

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A man in Bedford, England, got quite a shock in his kitchen this week. Lightning struck Brian Phillips' home, throwing him across the room. Amazingly, he was unharmed by the jolt. Paramedics concluded the rubber soles of Phillips' well-worn slippers protected him from electrocution. Phillips told the Mirror newspaper he had been thinking of throwing out his slippers, but he's changed his mind. After all, they're not just any slippers. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.