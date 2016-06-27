© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Most Glamorous Goat Crowned In Lithuania

Published June 27, 2016 at 7:00 AM EDT

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. In a small city in Lithuania, an annual beauty contest was held to crown the most glamorous goat. In addition to being great-looking goats, contestants wore intricate headdresses decorated with roses. The winner was Demyte, a silky-looking black-and-white glamour goat. Her owner has entered goats six times. This is his and her first win. You are listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition