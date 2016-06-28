Top Stories: Brexit Aftermath; Award-Winning Coach Pat Summitt Dies
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Money, Hate And Hard Feelings: Brexit Fallout Continues In U.K., Europe.
-- Pat Summitt, Legendary Tennessee Basketball Coach, Dies At 64.
-- Ancient Shipwreck Off Greek Island Yields A Different Sort Of Treasure.
And here are more early headlines:
Cameron To Meet E.U. Leaders In Brussels Today. ( USA Today)
Drenching New Rains Coming To West Virginia. ( Washington Post)
Trump Campaigning In Ohio Today. ( WTOV)
Clinton To Visit Tech-Ed Startup In Denver Today. ( Denver Post)
Big Blast At Mississippi Natural Gas Plant Injures No One. ( Reuters)
Fire Officials Say 23 Large Fires Burning In The U.S. ( NIFC)
France Opens Criminal Case Into EgyptAir Crash. ( AP)
Treasury Secretary Lew Calls On Senate To Act On Puerto Rico Bill. ( Reuters)
Lithuanian Village Holds Beauty Pageant - For Goats. ( Sydney Morning Herald)
