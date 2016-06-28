© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Brexit Aftermath; Award-Winning Coach Pat Summitt Dies

By Korva Coleman
Published June 28, 2016 at 10:36 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Money, Hate And Hard Feelings: Brexit Fallout Continues In U.K., Europe.

-- Pat Summitt, Legendary Tennessee Basketball Coach, Dies At 64.

-- Ancient Shipwreck Off Greek Island Yields A Different Sort Of Treasure.

And here are more early headlines:

Cameron To Meet E.U. Leaders In Brussels Today. ( USA Today)

Drenching New Rains Coming To West Virginia. ( Washington Post)

Trump Campaigning In Ohio Today. ( WTOV)

Clinton To Visit Tech-Ed Startup In Denver Today. ( Denver Post)

Big Blast At Mississippi Natural Gas Plant Injures No One. ( Reuters)

Fire Officials Say 23 Large Fires Burning In The U.S. ( NIFC)

France Opens Criminal Case Into EgyptAir Crash. ( AP)

Treasury Secretary Lew Calls On Senate To Act On Puerto Rico Bill. ( Reuters)

Lithuanian Village Holds Beauty Pageant - For Goats. ( Sydney Morning Herald)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
