As RNC Begins, Protesters From Both Sides Meet In Cleveland

Published July 18, 2016 at 1:47 PM EDT
Police officers walk among people marching to join hands in a peace rally amid preparations for the arrival of visitors and delegates for the Republican National Convention on July 17, 2016, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Dominick Reuter/AFP/Getty Images)
Day one of the Republican National Convention begins in Cleveland today.

Demonstrations are planned in favor of — and against — Donald Trump, who will accept the party’s nomination for president. Cleveland police say they are ready for potential violence, but there is renewed tension in the city after yesterday’s police shootings in Baton Rouge.

Here & Now‘s  Peter O’Dowd walks us through the scenes of the convention’s first day.

Protesters At The Republican National Convention

— Peter O'Dowd (@odowdpeter) July 18, 2016

— Phoebe Petrovic (@PhoebePetrovic) July 18, 2016

— Peter O'Dowd (@odowdpeter) July 18, 2016

— Phoebe Petrovic (@PhoebePetrovic) July 18, 2016

— Peter O'Dowd (@odowdpeter) July 18, 2016

— Peter O'Dowd (@odowdpeter) July 18, 2016

— Phoebe Petrovic (@PhoebePetrovic) July 18, 2016

— Peter O'Dowd (@odowdpeter) July 18, 2016

— Peter O'Dowd (@odowdpeter) July 18, 2016

 

