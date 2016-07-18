Police In New Hampshire Try Pokemon Craze To Lure Crooks

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The Pokemon Go craze is like a magnet. Bars and other businesses are using the video game to lure customers. And police in New Hampshire are trying to lure crooks. The Manchester Police Department claims a coveted Pokemon character, Charizard, was spotted in the booking room. The police challenged a list of 500 fugitives to catch it. The post has yet to bring anyone in, but it's certainly sticking to the Pokemon slogan, gotta catch 'em all. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.