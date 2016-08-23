Interior Secretary Sally Jewell On Making National Parks Relevant, Protecting Public Lands

The National Parks Service has been making an effort to get more people, especially young people and minorities, to visit and to care about America’s parks.

Here & Now host Jeremy Hobson talks with U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell, who oversees the National Park Service, about those efforts, as well as the challenges of climate change, funding, congestion and whether the Obama Administration will protect more public land before he leaves office.

Hear more from Here & Now‘s national parks tour.

Guest

Sally Jewell, United States secretary of the Interior. She tweets @SecretaryJewell. The U.S. Department of the Interior tweets @Interior and is on Instagram @usinterior.

