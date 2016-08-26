Top Stories: Latest On Italian Quake; Bolivian Minister Killed

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- In Rubble Of Quake-Hit Italian Towns, Rescuers Race To Find Survivors.

-- In Bolivia, Striking Miners Kidnap And Kill High-Level Minister.

And here are more early headlines:

Truck Bomb In Turkey Kills At Least 11 Police Officers. ( Reuters)

HUD Secretary Tours Flood Damaged Louisiana Housing. ( The Advocate)

President Obama Nominates World Bank Head For Second Term. ( VOA)

Many Large Fires Burning In the West. ( Weather.com)

Report: U.S. Navy Ship Fires Warning Shots At Iranian Vessel. ( CNN)

Indonesian Fires Create Smoky Haze In Singapore. ( Wall Street Journal)

Tribe Takes Totem Pole On Journey To Oppose Fossil Fuels. ( AP)

Obama Quadruples Size Of Pacific Ocean Monument Near Hawaii. ( National Geographic)

