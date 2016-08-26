Top Stories: Latest On Italian Quake; Bolivian Minister Killed
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- In Rubble Of Quake-Hit Italian Towns, Rescuers Race To Find Survivors.
-- In Bolivia, Striking Miners Kidnap And Kill High-Level Minister.
And here are more early headlines:
Truck Bomb In Turkey Kills At Least 11 Police Officers. ( Reuters)
HUD Secretary Tours Flood Damaged Louisiana Housing. ( The Advocate)
President Obama Nominates World Bank Head For Second Term. ( VOA)
Many Large Fires Burning In the West. ( Weather.com)
Report: U.S. Navy Ship Fires Warning Shots At Iranian Vessel. ( CNN)
Indonesian Fires Create Smoky Haze In Singapore. ( Wall Street Journal)
Tribe Takes Totem Pole On Journey To Oppose Fossil Fuels. ( AP)
Obama Quadruples Size Of Pacific Ocean Monument Near Hawaii. ( National Geographic)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.