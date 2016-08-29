© 2020 WFAE
What Makes This Maryland Bus Stop America's Worst?

Published August 29, 2016 at 12:20 PM EDT

The worst bus stop in America is a small patch of concrete at the intersection of Route 29 and Crestmoor Drive in Silver Spring, Maryland.

That’s, at least, according to the transit website Streetsblog USA, which held a bracket contest to find the country’s sorriest bus stops.

Boston’s Cambridge Street stop by the on- and off-ramps for Interstate 90 came in second. Both were highlighted for being relatively bare and dangerous. But they are not alone. Plenty of bus stops across the country are lacking.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young explores why — and what makes a good bus stop — with David Leyzerovsky of the Project for Public Spaces and David Nelson of the New York City Department of Transportation.

Guests

David Leyzerovsky, project associate and member of the transportation team at the Project for Public Spaces.

David Nelson, designer in the geometric design unit of Transportation Planning & Management for the New York City Department of Transportation.

David Leyzerovsky and David Nelson's bus stop project in Pittsburgh. (Courtesy Project for Public Spaces)
Host Robin Young stands at Boston's Cambridge Street bus stop by the on- and off-ramps for Interstate 90. It was voted the second-worst bus stop in the country, according to Streetsblog USA. (Robin Young/Here & Now)
Boston's Cambridge Street bus stop by the on- and off-ramps for Interstate 90. It was voted the second-worst bus stop in the country, according to Streetsblog USA. (Robin Young/Here & Now)
