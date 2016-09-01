Mexicans Call Trump Visit A 'National Humiliation'

Mexicans by and large have been excoriating their president for inviting Donald Trump for what looked like a state visit yesterday.

Journalist Esteban Illades of the Mexican news site Nexos called it “the most painful day in the history of the Mexican presidency.” Illades joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young with more about how the country is reacting to Trump’s trip.

Guest

Esteban Illades, editor of Mexican news site Nexos. He tweets @esteban_is. Nexos tweets @nexosmexico.

