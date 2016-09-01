© 2020 WFAE
Mexicans Call Trump Visit A 'National Humiliation'

Published September 1, 2016 at 12:11 PM EDT
Diego Garcia wears a Mexican wrestling mask and holds a sign reading in Spanish; "Stop the offenses of Trump and EPN," referring to Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, as he protests Donald Trump's meeting with the president, in Mexico City, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Mexicans by and large have been excoriating their president for inviting Donald Trump for what looked like a state visit yesterday.

Journalist Esteban Illades of the Mexican news site Nexos called it “the most painful day in the history of the Mexican presidency.” Illades joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young with more about how the country is reacting to Trump’s trip.

Guest

Esteban Illades, editor of Mexican news site Nexos. He tweets @esteban_is. Nexos tweets  @nexosmexico.

