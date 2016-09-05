© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

With First Debate Looming, Trump Aims Message At Minority Voters

Published September 5, 2016 at 1:06 PM EDT
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, center, looks on during a church service at Great Faith Ministries, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Detroit. (Evan Vucci/AP)
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, center, looks on during a church service at Great Faith Ministries, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Detroit. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are preparing for what’s being billed as the marquee moment of the long campaign season: the first presidential debate, which will take place on September 26 in New York.

Trump spent Saturday visiting a black church in Detroit. The move was aimed less at trying to win over the black vote, but instead at cooling claims that he’s insensitive to minorities.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young discusses the latest news from the campaign trail with NPR’s Ron Elving.

Guest

Ron Elving, NPR senior Washington editor and correspondent. He tweets  @NPRrelving.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.