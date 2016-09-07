© 2020 WFAE
National Security Takes Center Stage In 2016 Race

Published September 7, 2016 at 12:06 PM EDT

Presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will address the fight against ISIS, national security and veterans issues in New York tonight.

The Commander-in-Chief Forum will be simulcast by NBC and MSNBC and will feature questions from members of the military, veterans and military family members. It’s sponsored by Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young previews the event with NPR’s Phil Ewing.

Guest

Phil Ewing, NPR national security editor. He tweets @philewing.

