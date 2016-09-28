© 2020 WFAE
DJ Sessions: In Sioux Falls, The '80s Live On

Published September 28, 2016 at 12:20 PM EDT

John and Heidi Small were told that it was a bad idea to start an all-’80s radio station.

But six years ago, the husband-wife team went ahead with their plan.

They run Sunny Radio in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and they speak with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about some of their favorite songs.


Music From The Segment

a-ha, “Take On Me”

Biz Markie, “Just A Friend”

Night Ranger, “Secret Of My Success”

Poison, “Nothing But A Good Time”

Katrina and the Waves, “Walking On Sunshine”

Steve Winwood, “Higher Love

Guests

John and Heidi Small, owners and hosts at Sunny Radio. The radio station tweets  @sunnyradio.

Music artist Biz Markie performs at EW & CNN 'The Eighties' Trivia Event at The Django at the Roxy Hotel on March 29, 2016 in New York City. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment W)
Music artist Biz Markie performs at EW & CNN 'The Eighties' Trivia Event at The Django at the Roxy Hotel on March 29, 2016 in New York City. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment W)