DJ Sessions: In Sioux Falls, The '80s Live On
John and Heidi Small were told that it was a bad idea to start an all-’80s radio station.
But six years ago, the husband-wife team went ahead with their plan.
They run Sunny Radio in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and they speak with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about some of their favorite songs.
Music From The Segment
a-ha, “Take On Me”
Biz Markie, “Just A Friend”
Night Ranger, “Secret Of My Success”
Poison, “Nothing But A Good Time”
Katrina and the Waves, “Walking On Sunshine”
Steve Winwood, “Higher Love
Guests
John and Heidi Small, owners and hosts at Sunny Radio. The radio station tweets @sunnyradio.
