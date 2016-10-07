'Morning Edition' Cincinnati Broadcast Reminds Inskeep Of 70's TV Show

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a cultural touchstone. We're on the radio from Cincinnati, which is hard to do without thinking of the old TV comedy "WKRP in Cincinnati." In a famous episode, the station attempts a promotion by dropping free turkeys out of a helicopter. As the newscaster describes it live...

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "WKRP IN CINCINNATI")

RICHARD SANDERS: (As Les Nessman) One just went through the windshield of a parked car.

This leads to one of TV's most memorable lines. As God as my witness, I thought turkeys could fly. It's MORNING EDITION.