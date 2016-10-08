Here Are The 30+ Republicans Calling For Trump To Step Aside

More than 30 prominent Republicans, many in the house and Senate, reacted to a video of Donald Trump using vulgar language and apparently describing himself forcing himself on women by calling for him to withdraw as the GOP nominee.

Here's a list of those Republicans, which we will continue to update:

(Note, as we explain here, Trump has said he will not withdraw and an actual effort to drop him would be much easier said than actually done).

Republicans Calling For Trump To Step Aside As Nominee

Sen. John Thune (South Dakota): Third highest ranking Republican in the Senate, previously said he would support the nominee

Sen. Mark Kirk (Illinois): Ran campaign ads distancing himself from Trump

Sen. Deb Fischer (Nebraska): Withdrew previous endorsement

Sen. Mike Crapo (Idaho): Withdrew previous endorsement

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (West Virginia): Said the "appropriate next step may be for him to reexamine his candidacy;" Withdrew previous endorsement

Sen. Dan Sullivan (Alaska): Withdrew previous endorsement

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska): Tweeted that Trump has "forfeited the right to be our party's nominee," Did not endorse Trump previously

Sen. Cory Gardner (Colorado): Withdrew previous endorsement

Sen. Jeff Flake (Arizona): Did not endorse Trump previously

Rep. Martha Roby (Alabama): Withdrew previous endorsement

Rep. Bradley Byrne (Alabama): Withdrew previous endorsement

Sen. Mike Lee (Utah): Did not endorse Trump previously

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (Utah): Withdrew previous endorsement

Rep. Mia Love (Utah): Did not endorse Trump previously

Rep. Chris Stewart (Utah): Withdrew previous endorsement

Rep. Charlie Dent (Pennsylvania): Previously said he is not voting for Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton in the general election

Rep. Ann Wagner (Missouri): Withdrew previous endorsement

Rep. Rodney Davis (Illinois): Withdrew previous endorsement

Rep. Frank LoBiondo (New Jersey): Said he will write in Mike Pence

Rep. Will Hurd (Texas): Had not endorsed Trump

Joe Heck, Senate Candidate (Nevada): Is running for Democratic Minority Leader Harry Reid's seat

Darryl Glenn, Senate Candidate (Colorado): Withdrew previous support

Condoleeza Rice, former secretary of state: Wrote that as a Republican, she hopes "to support someone who has the dignity and stature to run for the highest office in the greatest democracy on earth."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.