NBC Indefinitely Suspends Billy Bush After Trump Tape Leak

Published October 10, 2016 at 1:52 PM EDT
In this Sept. 26, 2016 photo released by NBC, co-host Billy Bush appears on the "Today" show in New York. Bush says he's "embarrassed and ashamed" by a 2005 conversation he had with Donald Trump in which Trump made lewd comments about women. (Peter Kramer/NBC via AP)
The 2005 video of an offensive and lewd conversation between Donald Trump and Access Hollywood’s then-host Billy Bush stirred outrage and several endorsement reversals.

It has also presented some tricky questions for NBC, which announced it is suspending Billy Bush from his current position as anchor on the “Today” show.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik about how the scandal is playing out for the media company and its staff.

David Folkenflik, NPR media correspondent. He tweets  @davidfolkenflik.

