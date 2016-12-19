Gunman Who Killed Russian Ambassador To Turkey Shouted 'Don't Forget Syria'

The gunman who killed the Russian ambassador to Turkey at a photo exhibition in Ankara shouted in Turkish “Don’t forget Aleppo! Don’t forget Syria!”

The man then yelled: “Stand back! Stand back! Only death will take me out of here. Anyone who has a role in this oppression will die one by one.”

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti checks in with Steven Cook ( @stevenacook), a Turkey expert with the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington, D.C.

