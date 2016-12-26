© 2020 WFAE
Smartphones Have 5 Times More Germs Than A Toilet Seat, NIT Says

Published December 26, 2016 at 7:05 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Did you know the screen on your smartphone may have five times more germs than a toilet seat? That is according to the Japanese mobile company NIT, which seems to be exploiting just how gross that is. They have installed special rolls of paper in bathrooms at Tokyo's Narita Airport, looks like toilet paper except for the writing on it which says, welcome to Japan, wipe your smartphone with this. Then the toilet paper encourages you to log on to NIT's Wi-Fi network and to enjoy surfing. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition