Before Super Bowl Sunday, Bookmakers Gear Up For Action

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you want to bet on the Super Bowl, bookmakers are taking bets on things far beyond the score. You can bet on the opening coin toss - heads and tails or even odds. Smart money says the national anthem will clock at two minutes nine seconds, and you can wager on how many times Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen appears on the TV broadcast. You can even bet on the color of Gatorade dumped on the winning coach. Purple is a 12-1 longshot. It's MORNING EDITION.