Pigs Fly ... Almost

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You know the saying - that will happen when pigs fly. Now a pig is working as a therapy animal at an airport.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Yeah, that'll happen when pigs fly.

INSKEEP: Strictly speaking, this pig does not fly. It does walk around the San Francisco airport offering relief to stressed out travelers. The San Jose Mercury News shows an image of the pig in what appears to be a blue tutu.

MARTIN: Again, when pigs fly.

INSKEEP: No, no, no, no. It's really happening, and LiLou the pig is one of several animals working there. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.