How Charlotte's Whitewater Center turns its river green for St. Patrick's Day

Every year around St. Patrick’s Day, Chicago famously dyes the Chicago River bright green.

Charlotte has its own version of that tradition.

Since 2011, the U.S. National Whitewater Center has turned its 12-million-gallon manmade river green as part of its Green River Revival celebration. The transformation happens using a water-tracing agent called fluorescein, which creates a bright green color when light reflects off the water.

WFAE’s Nick de la Canal spoke with Stephen Shank, operations manager at the Whitewater Center, about how the process works and what to expect at this year's event on Saturday.

Nick de la Canal: OK, so we are told that the river turns green each year with the help of a resident leprechaun. So I have to ask, does that make you the leprechaun?

Stephen Shank: You know, contrary to popular belief, it is not me, Nick. It is someone else who is long tenured at the center. I won't give away any identities, but he shows his face as a leprechaun each year at Green River Revival.

De la Canal: OK. All right. Well, once the leprechaun gets to work, how exactly does the center turn a 12-million-gallon river green? I mean, you guys must use some kind of dye and I'm picturing those little food coloring bottles you get at the supermarket — like how many of those you would need.

Shank: It is pretty remarkable. We actually use something called fluorescein. It's actually a water tracing agent, and it's refracted, so actually it's the reflection of light that gives off that electric bright green color. And I don't have the exact number, but we buy it by the barrel.

De la Canal: Huh. Now, is it actually safe for the river and people rafting through it?

Shank: Oh yeah, it's completely harmless. Like I said, it's a water tracing agent, so very commonly used in streams and rivers and at home as well to actually find leaks and understand where flows of water are traveling.

De la Canal: And I guess you release the dye into the river, and does it change the color all at once or flow through the rapids? I wonder if you can just describe what that moment looks like.

Shank: Yeah. So if you're familiar with the Whitewater Center, our 12 million gallons of water actually pools in our lower pond. It is the pumps — we have seven of them — that pump that water to our top pond, and then gravity makes the water rush down the channel. So basically, what we're doing is pouring in the fluorescein at the pump. If you are here at 1 p.m. when the water turns green and you're facing the pumps, you will actually see a sudden change in color and it looks like green water pouring into the upper pond. It takes probably 15 to 20 minutes for it to circulate through all 12 million gallons of water. But when it does, it is very bright green. It's very cool.

De la Canal: Now this tradition has been going on for something like 15 years. You joined the Whitewater Center in 2020. Do you remember the first time that you were part of turning the river green and what that moment was like for you?

Shank: The first time I saw it, I remember our resident leprechaun, I mentioned earlier, up on the top of our pump house setting off some smoke bombs and some small fireworks. And you start hearing this crackling, you're like, 'What is going on?' And that's kind of the ringing of the bell, if you will, to let everyone know it is happening right now. And it's a pretty cool time to be here. If you can make it around that 1 p.m. time frame, I would highly recommend it.

De la Canal: So there's also a lot of other activities going on throughout the day at the center as part of this celebration. Is there anything that you've begun to look forward to year after year at this event?

Shank: Oh man, one of my favorite parts of the day is our Color Me Green trail race. The leprechaun will be making an appearance. I know that's everybody's favorite part. If you want to get messy and you want to leave looking green, this is the event for you. It's a great way to kick off the start of your day, feel good about yourself, hit the trails, get some miles in, and then hang out with us and maybe listen to some good music.

The Green River Revival takes place Saturday, March 14, at the U.S. National Whitewater Center, with many activities throughout the day, including the Color Me Green 5k trail run, yoga sessions, live music and the center's usual activities. The event is free to attend, though some activities require a pass or registration.