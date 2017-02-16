North Carolina Politician Wants To Have The Official Nonexistent Chicken Festival

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A state lawmaker wants to put Fayetteville, N.C, on the map. Elmer Floyd filed a bill that would name the Fayetteville fried chicken festival the official state fried chicken festival. That would give Fayetteville a leg up...

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Oh, good, yeah.

INSKEEP: A leg up against the chicken festivals of other cities. If the legislation passes, Fayetteville needs just one more thing. It will need to start a chicken festival as it currently doesn't exist. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.