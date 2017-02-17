© 2020 WFAE
DJ Sessions: Classical With A Twist

Published February 17, 2017 at 1:40 PM EST
Ethiopian pianist and composer Girma Yifrashewa. (Courtesy Victor Jeffreys II)
Terrance McKnight of WQXR in New York speaks with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about artists bringing classical music in interesting new directions, including the Ethiopian-born composer and pianist Girma Yifrashewa.


Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

Fats Waller, “Handful of Keys”

[Youtube]

Fats Waller, “Handful of Keys” (performed by Speakeasy String Quartet)

[Youtube]

Girma Yifrashewa, “Sememen”

[Youtube]

David Rakowski, “Absofunkinlutely”

[Youtube]

Carman Moore, “Wellness for All”

