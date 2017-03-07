Magician Juggles His Way Out Of Trouble With The Police
RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Police in Conway, Ark., thought they had a drunk driver on their hands when they pulled over Blayk Puckett. But then they asked about his vanity license plate which read JUGGLER.
(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)
KEITH MCKAY: JUGGLER, is that what...
BLAYK PUCKETT: (Laughter) I'm also a juggler. That's true, yeah.
MCKAY: Dude, let's see it. Come on.
MARTIN: And in what may be a sobriety-proving first, the college junior got out some juggling pins, threw them behind his back, under his legs...
(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)
MCKAY: (Laughter) Oh.
MARTIN: ...And juggled his way out of trouble. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.