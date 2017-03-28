Fate Of Chesapeake Bay Cleanup Unclear Under Trump

President Obama called the Chesapeake Bay a “national treasure.” In a 2009 executive order, he helped launch a massive cleanup effort orchestrated by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Now that restoration, and others like it around the country, are in limbo because President Trump’s budget blueprint would eliminate funding for the Chesapeake and other regional cleanup programs.

Jacob Fenston ( @JacobFenston) from Here & Now contributor WAMU takes a look at what may be ahead for the nation’s largest estuary.

