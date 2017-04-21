© 2020 WFAE
Jeremy Howard: Will Artificial Intelligence Be The Last Human Invention?

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episode The Digital Industrial Revolution .

About Jeremy Howard's TED Talk

Data Scientist Jeremy Howard has studied machine learning for 25 years. He says artificial intelligence can help achieve amazing things. But he warns the impact on jobs may cause a great deal of social instability.

About Jeremy Howard

Jeremy Howard is a data scientist and the founding researcher at fast.ai — a company dedicated to making deep learning accessible.

Previously, Jeremy was the CEO of Enlitic, an advanced machine learning company. He was also the president and chief scientist at Kaggle, a community and competition platform of over 200,000 data scientists.

In addition to his research, Jeremy is a faculty member at Singularity University and a researcher in residence at the University of San Francisco.

