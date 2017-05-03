Top Stories: Texas Officer Fired In Teen's Shooting; NATO Convoy Bombed
-- ISIS Claims Responsibility For Bombing In Kabul That Kills 8 Afghans.
-- Police Chief Fires Officer Who Shot And Killed Black Texas Teenager.
-- Gay Couple's Lawsuit Against Kentucky Clerk Is Back On After Appeals Court Ruling.
Trump Welcomes Palestinian Leader Abbas To White House. ( New York Times)
North Korea Say It's Holding American, Alleges Hostile Acts. ( Independent)
2 Chicago Police Officers Wounded, Manhunt Underway. ( Chicago Sun-Times)
S.C. Congressional Primary: GOP Needs Runoff, Democrat Wins. ( The Hill)
Argentina, Brazil Say Venezuelan Constitution Plan A Coup. ( Guardian)
More Flooding In Central U.S.; Storms Expected In South. ()
Historic Boston Tea Party House Closed For Repairs. ( AP)
