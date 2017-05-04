Put A ‘Ring’ On It: Popular Myths Of Love And Jewelry

The power of the ring in myth and story from all over the world. Love, sex, fidelity, betrayal — and the ring.

Put a ring on it, Beyonce said. And humans have been doing just that for millennia. Millenials may prefer tattoos. Ink is everywhere. Jewelry sales are down. But the human fascination with rings and their meaning – in different times and cultures – makes for a massive tale. Or many tales. Wendy Doniger’s looking at rings, love, sex and power. In story and myth all over the world. Some pretty hair-raising. This hour On Point, the power of the ring. — Tom Ashbrook

Guest

Wendy Doniger, professor of the history of religions at the University of Chicago. Author of the new book, “ The Ring of Truth: And Other Myths of Sex and Jewelry.”

Read An Excerpt Of "The Ring of Truth" By Wendy Doniger

