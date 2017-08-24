Severe Allergic Reactions To Food Are Increasing, In Adults As Well As Children

Life-threatening allergic reactions to foods have increased by five times over the last decade, according to a new analysis of private insurance claims by FAIR Health, an independent nonprofit that collects and analyzes data on privately billed health insurance claims.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with food allergy researcher Dr. Ruchi Gupta ( @ruchisgupta) about what could be causing the increase.

