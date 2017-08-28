© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How Silicon Valley Is Shaping The News

Published August 28, 2017 at 11:06 AM EDT
A visitor taps through news on a tablet at the Google Digitial News Initiative stand at the Re:publica 17 conference on digital society on May 8, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The Re:publica, now in its 10th year, examines the confluence of digitial socety with media, government, entertainment, technology and culture.
A visitor taps through news on a tablet at the Google Digitial News Initiative stand at the Re:publica 17 conference on digital society on May 8, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The Re:publica, now in its 10th year, examines the confluence of digitial socety with media, government, entertainment, technology and culture.

News publishing used to be a big priority for the press. Now, many newsrooms let tech companies worry about that.

The increasing involvement of social media platforms in how news is distributed has led to more content filtering and control over which stories get traction in your newsfeed. It’s also changed the economic model and organizational structure in traditional newsrooms.

Are we ready for social media to become the “mainstream media”?

GUESTS

Taylor Owen, Professor of digital media and global affairs, University of British Columbia; senior fellow, Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University’s School of Journalism

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.