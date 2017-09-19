© 2020 WFAE
'Mind-Boggling' Damage As Hurricane Maria Pounds The Caribbean

Published September 19, 2017 at 1:06 PM EDT
A motorist drives on the flooded waterfront in Fort-de-France, on the French Caribbean island of Martinique, after it was hit by Hurricane Maria, on Sept. 19, 2017. Martinique, suffered power outages but avoided major damage. (Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP/Getty Images)
Officials in Puerto Rico are warning residents to prepare for catastrophic winds and floods as Hurricane Maria bears down on the island. The storm has already devastated the island of Dominica, where the governor describes the damage as “mind-boggling.”

Meteorologist  Jeff Huffman ( @HuffmanHeadsUp) of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network gives Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson the latest on Maria.

