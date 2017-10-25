Store No More: A Retail Reality Check

The retail industry is on shaky ground. Since 2001, department stores have lost 18 times more workers than coal mines have. Some of the biggest names are selling their prime real estate, or lying empty. Others are reinventing their consumer strategies to stay competitive with online sellers.

Can brick and mortar retail return?

GUESTS

Mark Cohen, Director of Retail Studies, Columbia University Graduate School of Business

Sarah Mulholland, Reporter, Bloomberg News; @smulholland_

Matthew Newton, Director of Publishing, Carnegie Museum of Art; Author of “Shopping Mall”; @newtonmatthew

Martin Moylan, Reporter, Minnesota Public Radio

@MartyMoylanMPR

