Power Pinch

By Stacey Vanek Smith
Cardiff Garcia
Published December 4, 2017 at 3:58 PM EST
37
37

At Planet Money, we love big projects. We bought a toxic asset. We made a T-shirt. We're trying to launch a satellite into space. Doing this stuff means we can't always keep up with the news as much as we'd like. So we're launching a new show. It's the Indicator: Planet Money's quick take on a number, or a term, or a story in the news.

Today's indicator is 37. It's been 37 years since the federal government said sexual harassment at work is illegal. Also, it's been roughly 37 years since the sexual harassment training video was born.

Here's a clip from one of the early videos. It's called "Power Pinch."

Today on The Indicator: The history of sexual harassment training videos, and the surprising insight it gives us into the Harvey Weinstein case, and many of the sexual harassment cases that have come out since.

Stacey Vanek Smith
Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money .She's also a correspondent for Planet Money, where she covers business and economics. In this role, Smith has followed economic stories down the muddy back roads of Oklahoma to buy 100 barrels of oil; she's traveled to Pune, India, to track down the man who pitched the country's dramatic currency devaluation to the prime minister; and she's spoken with a North Korean woman who made a small fortune smuggling artificial sweetener in from China.
Cardiff Garcia
Cardiff Garcia is a co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money podcast, along with Stacey Vanek Smith. He joined NPR in November 2017.
