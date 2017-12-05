Ask The FCC

From late night TV to your Twitter feed, the Federal Communications Commission’s vote on net neutrality is a hot topic.

The FCC has been reversing and revising a number of regulations, bringing a new level of attention to a federal body that’s usually not the subject of so much public debate.

We’ll start off with current FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr. We want you to call us at (855) 236-1212 and ask Carr your questions. Then, we’ll say goodbye to the commissioner and talk with Gigi Sohn, who was a senior advisor to former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler.

Brendan Carr, Commissioner on the Federal Communications Commission; former FCC General Counsel and advisor to FCC Chair Ajit Pai; @BrendanCarrFCC

Gigi Sohn, Distinguished fellow, Georgetown Institute for Technology Law & Policy; fellow, Open Society Foundations; former senior advisor to FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler from 2013-2016; @gigibsohn

